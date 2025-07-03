Republic World
Updated 3 July 2025 at 11:05 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hails Shubman Gill, Reveals India's Plan For Crucial Day 2 at Birmingham

Eng vs Ind: Captain Shubman Gill delivered another masterclass on Wednesday as he hit a century, but unfortunately opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a ton by 13 runs.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill | Image: BCCI

Eng vs Ind: It was an intriguing day of Test cricket at Birmingham on Day 1 of the second Test. While England picked up five wickets, India scored 310 runs. Captain Shubman Gill came up with the goods for India as he hit his seventh Test hundred and remained unbeaten on 114* at stumps. On the other hand, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on his century by 13 runs. 

At the end of the day's play, Jaiswal was all praise for Gill. Claiming that it is ‘incredible’ to see him batting, Jaiswal said that Gill is clear in his head about what he has to do. 

‘There’s no confusion in it’

“I think he’s been amazing the way he’s batting. It’s just incredible to see him bat and as a captain also he’s been amazing. I think he’s very clear in his head what he needs to do with the team and we are very confident in what we are going to do. So yeah, we are just trying our best. There’s no confusion in it," Jaiswal told reporters after the end of the play on Day 1 at Edgbaston.

Jaiswal also went on to reveal India's plan on the second day. He said the plan would be to continue batting the way they have. He also reckoned India is in a nice state currently. 

‘Trying to keep playing as long we can’

“I think the situation is very nice and we ended up on a very good score today so I think we will be trying to keep playing as long we can and I think both the batsmen are doing quite a good job so I hope everything goes well," Jaiswal said further. 

The first session on Day 2 would be crucial for both India and England. All in all, a mouthwatering day of cricket beckons. 

Published 3 July 2025 at 10:57 IST