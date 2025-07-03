IND vs ENG: Sourav Ganguly's Unfiltered Take On Rishabh Pant's Test Credentials- 'It's Not That Difficult To...'

India vs England: Shubman Gill led by example as he stood at the forefront of India's defence on day one of the second Test at Edgbaston. Leeds hero Rishabh Pant failed to make his mark, but it was Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal who managed to stitch the batting lineup with their valiant efforts.

Sourav Ganguly heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant

India made three changes to the team, with Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar making their way into the team. KL Rahul and Karun Nair didn't have the best of times and the onus was on Rishabh Pant to start from where he left off in Leeds. But while trying to smack Shoaib Bashir, the Indian vice-captain failed to clear the field, and Zak Crawley had a simple catch at Long-on.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes Test cricket is Rishabh Pant's best format. While speaking on Sony Sports Network, he said, "It's not difficult to handle him. I handled him at the Delhi Capitals for two seasons. He came back after the accident. So initially he was a bit jittery but slowly settled down as the body started reacting to the pressures of T20 cricket and now Test cricket. I think he is a fantastic Test batsman. This is his best format and I'm surprised with the ability he has. he hadn't converted this into ODI cricket or T20 cricket. But absolutely special player. You saw that in Leeds, you've seen that before in Australia, in England and South Africa. He's just gotten so much time playing fast bowling and that is his biggest asset."

Shubman Gill Stood Tall Despite English Bowling Challenge

Shubman Gill has scored successive hundreds as Test captain and has further stamped his authority on English soil. Dspsite missing out on partners the 25 year old didn't panic and kept punishing the England bowlers all over the ground. He smashed Joe Root consecutive boundaries to bring up his 7th Test hundred.