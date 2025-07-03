'Pehle Hi...': Rishabh Pant Schools Captain Shubman Gill Over Running Between The Wickets at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Rishabh Pant has been making all the headlines for the good reasons in England. In the opening Test at Headingley, he hit consecutive centuries in his two outings and looked in good touch on Wednesday as well during the opening day of the second Test at Edgbaston. He may not have got a big one, but he gave ample number of moments that fans are cherishing.

In fact, during the game he was heard schooling captain Shubman Gill. Pant was advising Gill over how to take runs or singles. He said there is no point pre-deciding it, instead, he suggested they react according to the situation.

‘Pehle hi mat decide kar’

“Dekh lenge call pe. Pehle hi mat decide kar kuch bhi. Call rakhenge ek,” Pant said Gill during his brief stay in the middle.

Meanwhile, Gill was at his determined best, scoring a hard-fought seventh Test hundred — his second as India’s captain — as the visitors reached 310/5 in 85 overs at stumps on Day One of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Gill, coming off a knock of 147 at Headingley, showed immense responsibility and patience, playing with determination to finish unbeaten on 114 off 216 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries.

Gill's Multiple Feats

During his unbeaten knock — his fourth Test hundred against England — Gill became only the second Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin to score centuries in consecutive Tests in England.