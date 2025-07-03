Virat Kohli's Record in Danger; Shubman Gill Needs 36 Runs on Day 2 at Birmingham to Create History

England vs India: The opening day of the second Test at Birmingham belonged to India captain Shubman Gill as he hit a brilliant 114 and remained unbeaten at stumps. Now, on Day 2, Gill has a golden opportunity break a Virat Kohli feat. Gill needs 36 runs to hold the highest individual score by an Indian at Edgbaston. Kohli holds the current record. Kohli hit 149 runs in 2018 which still remains the highest individual score by an Indian at the venue.

GILL EYES KOHLI FEAT

In fact, if he gets the 36 runs - he will also become the first Indian cricketer to hit a 150+ score at the venue. The way Gill batted on Thursday, one cannot out this beyond him.

Not just that, on Day 1 Gill broke multiple records. With his seventh Test ton, he became the youngest Asian captain in history to score multiple tons in England (25 years, 297 days). He happens to be the first player from Asia and India to do it as well.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed India captain has also pipped former skipper MS Dhoni in most centuries in international cricket. Dhoni has 15 international centuries to his name, whereas Shubman Gill scored his 16th ton in Edgbaston.

Gill-Jadeja's Timely Partnership

The Indian captain along with Ravindra Jadeja showed solid resistance in the final session to put India a little ahead at stumps on Day 1 at Birmingham. The Gill-Jadeja duo troubled the English bowlers with their batting approach, bringing out timely shots to help India elevate on day one. Jadeja scored a 67-ball 41 and will continue to bat in day two alongside the Indian skipper.