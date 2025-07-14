Republic World
  IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad Defends Mohammed Siraj, Asks Why Shubman Gill Was Not Fined For Swearing 'Live on TV'

Updated 14 July 2025 at 15:25 IST

Former England international Stuart Broad said Mohammed Siraj getting fined 15% of his match fee for his celebration at Lord's was 'ridiculous'.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Mohammed Siraj Shubman Gill
Mohammed Siraj (L) copped a 15% fine but should Shubman Gill have also gotten an ICC sanction? | Image: AP & JioHotstar Screengrab

Ahead of Day 5 of the third India vs England Test at Lord's, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was hit with a 15% fine and one demerit point by the ICC for breaching the player's code of conduct. 

The reason he was charged was due to giving England cricketer Ben Duckett an aggressive send-off in the second innings, as well as shoulder barging him after he was dismissed. 

However, Siraj has found an unlikely ally in former England cricketer Stuart Broad, who said the fine was ‘ridiculous’ and further asked why no action was taken against Indian captain Shubman Gill as well.

Broad Asks For Consistency

Broad said that Gill was not handed any kind of punishment for swearing on live TV and said that consistency when it comes to handing out punishments is needed. 

"Find this ridiculous. Siraj 15% for aggressive celebration. Gill swears live on tv & carries on and what? It’s either both or neither. Players aren’t and shouldn’t be robots but consistency is key," he said on X (former Twitter).

Siraj was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Aside from the fine, Siraj has also been handed another demerit point that could well place him on the verge of a one-match suspension should he continue to be charged by the ICC. 

What Did Gill Do to Earn Broad's Wrath?

Gill's actions had come close to the end of play on Day 3, when he was clearly frustrated by obvious time wasting tactics from openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. 

It was Crawley who caught the wrath of Gill as the Indian skipper used some NSFW language towards the opener, asking him to man up. 

The action was lauded on social media by many a fan, but the fact that Gill was not in any way charged for breaching the code of conduct when it fits the bill for breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel underscores Broad's point about a need for consistency. 

Published 14 July 2025 at 15:25 IST