IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj Handed Hefty ICC Fine For Barging Into England Opener Ben Duckett, Second Demerit Point Also Added

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15% of his match fee by the ICC for an incident involving Ben Duckett during the third India vs England Test match at Lord's, which took place on Day 4 of the match when he got rid of the opener in the second innings.

Siraj gave a fiery send-off to the English batter, including celebrating loudly in his face and even barging into him after he was dismissed.

Siraj was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Siraj's Hefty Punishment

Aside from the fine, Siraj has also been handed another demerit point that could well place him on the verge of a one-match suspension should he continue to be charged by the ICC.

This was Siraj's second such offence in the space of the last 24 months, meaning he now has 2 demerit points on his record.

Should he get to 4 demerit points before the 24 month window runs out, it will automatically trigger a suspension that will be eligible for one match.

WATCH | The Incident That Led to Fine

The incident in question came early in the second innings of the match, when England were out to bat having restricted India to 387 - meaning no team had a lead.

Siraj was in good rhythm early on and bowled a slightly short one to Duckett, who ended up finding the fielder on the circle in an attempt to go for the big hit.

However, after he dismissed him, not only did he celebrate in front of the opener but also gave him a light shoulder barge - a huge no-no when it comes to breaching the code of conduct.