'We Are Proud': India's Ace Javelin Star And Army Subedar Neeraj Chopra Takes To Social Media With Heartfelt Message For Indian Armed Forces

India were left shaken on 22nd April when Pakistani terrorists entered the country and carried out a massive terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir which saw 26 people lose their lives. Following the attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces retaliated against Pakistan via Operation Sindoor. India under Operation Sindoor, hit nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Following Operation Sindoor, there has been ongoing heated exchanges going on between the two countries with Indian continuing to hammer Pakistan.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra Sends Heartfelt Message To Armed Forces

Neeraj Chopra who is considered as one of the best athletes in the world for Javelin throw and is a former Olympic gold and silver medalist took to social media to share a heartfelt message for the Indian Armed Forces. Neeraj Chopra while being a star athlete is also a part of the Indian Army and holds the rank of subedar.

“We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time. जय हिन्द जय भारत जय हिन्द की सेना ( Jai Hind, Jai Bharat and Jai To The Indian Armed Forces)," Neeraj Chopra wrote on social media platform X.

Neeraj Chopra Criticized By Fans Following Pahalgam Attack

Neeraj Chopra after the Pahalgam attack was criticized by fans as he had extended an invite to Pakistan's javelin athlete Arshad Nadeem for the NC Classic Javelin event which was being organized by Neeraj Chopra in Bangalore and features some of the biggest javelin stars in the world.

The reality of the situation was Neeraj Chopra had extended an invite to Arshad Nadeem before the Pahalgam attack and the invitation was denied by the Pakistani javelin star.