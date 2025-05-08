Former Indian Cricketer Backs Jasprit Bumrah To Lead Team India On England Tour After Rohit Sharma Bids Adieu To Test Cricket

Team India is scheduled to take on England in a five-match Test series. India's tour of England will begin on June 20, 2025, at Leeds. The second match of the series will begin in Birmingham on July 2nd.

The iconic Lord's will host the third match of the series on July 10th. Manchester and The Oval will host the fourth and fifth matches of the Test series on July 23rd and July 31st, respectively.

Rohit Sharma Bids Adieu To Test Cricket

A month before Team India's most-awaited tour of England, star Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket.

In an Instagram story on May 7th, Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the long-format, saying that it has been an honour to represent Team India in whites.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma's Numbers In Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in 2013 against the West Indies. Following that, the star opener has played 67 matches, scoring 4301 runs at a strike rate of 57.05, and has an average of 40.57. Rohit has slammed 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries in the long format.

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, cricket pundits came along to find Team India's next skipper in the long format.

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble backed talismanic seamer Jasprit Bumrah to take Rohit Sharma's place on the England tour. Kumble added that Bumrah can lead India in the upcoming Test series against England, and following that, his fitness should be assessed.

"Maybe just for this series (against England) with Bumrah, and then see how his fitness is. I know it's not easy being a fast bowler. He's had injuries, he was on a break after the Australia series, and is only returning in this IPL. But I'd still go with Bumrah. Whenever that happens, the vice-captain comes in and takes over," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo.