Updated 7 September 2025 at 16:24 IST
India Create History! Compound Archery Team Secure First-Ever Gold At World Championships By Beating France
India’s men’s compound archery team clinched their maiden World Championship gold, defeating France 235-233 in the final after wins over Australia, USA, and Turkey in a historic run in Gwangju.
World Archery Championships 2025: India has clinched a titanic milestone, with the men's compound archery team securing a gold medal at the World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The trio of Aman Saini, Rishabh Yadav and Prathamesh Balchandra Fuge defeated the French group of Jean Philippe Boulch, Francois Dubois and Nicolas Girard in the competition.
The Indian trio locked horns against the Frenchmen in a tense summit clash, and with the medal on the line, India secured a two-point lead over France, with the scores standing at 235-233.
India Men's Compound Archery Team Secure Maiden Gold Medal At World Archery Championships 2025
India's Rishabh, Aman and Prathamesh opened the campaign in the second round and claimed a rousing win over Australia in a shoot-off with a 232 (30)-232 (28) lead.
Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge continued their run against the top-tier USA, where they sealed a narrow one-point lead (234-233) in the competition.
Team India went on to defeat the third-seeded Turkey 234-232 in the semifinal, with Rishabh, Aman and Prathamesh continuing their gritty run to the summit clash against France.
Despite suffering a 57-59 first-set deficit to France, Team India managed to seal the win over the fifth-seeded French side in the final, sealing their first-ever gold medal in the competition. India maintained their composure, while France crumbled under pressure.
India's Compoumd Mixed Team Duo Settle For Silver In World Archery Championships
While Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge secured a historic gold medal, the Indian mixed team had to settle for a silver at the World Archery Championships 2025.
The mixed duo of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam raced past their opposition in the tournament, securing wins over Germany by 160-152, El Salvador by 157-153 and Chinese Taipei by 157-155 to reserve their spot in the gold medal match.
India's Rishabh and Jyothi started strong against the Netherlands in the gold medal competition, taking a 39-38 lead in the first set. But the Dutch sealed the gold with a 157-155 lead, while India had to settle for a silver medal in the compound mixed team competition.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 7 September 2025 at 16:10 IST