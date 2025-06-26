India Does Clean Sweep of Gold Medals at Asian Squash Doubles Championships as Men's, Women's and Mixed Teams All Triumph

The Indian squash contingent brought the nation plenty of laurels at the recently-concluded Asian Squash Doubles Championships 2025. The event which consists of men's, women's and mixed doubles events had Indian representation in all of the finals and also saw the Indian teams emerge victorious on all three fronts. The men's team of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar beat a Pakistan team 2-1, Abhay Singh teamed with Anahat Singh to capture the mixed team event and Anahat Singh teamed with Joshna Chinappa to win the women's doubles event.

The clean sweep continues India's dominance in the continental squash tournament and also signals India's emergence as a force to be reckoned with.

Abhay-Velavan Rally to Beat Pakistan Duo

The men's team had to overcome a shaky start to win their final, which in the end made the win all the more special for the duo.

They lost the first game to Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal 9-11, meaning they had to win the next 2 games on the trot.

They were able to do just that as they won the second game 11-5 and also the deciding game by the exact same margin.

The result means the pair defended their title which they won in 2024, as they had beaten Malaysia's Ong Sai Hung and Mohammadd Syafiq Kamal in last year's edition of the tournament.

Double Glory For Anahat Singh

Anahat and Chinappa also had to overcome similar odds in the women's final against Malaysia’s Ainaa Amani and Yee Xin Ying.

They dropped the first game 8-11 but did well to win the second 11-9 and then a nail-biting final game ended 11-10 in their favour.

To make things better for Anahat, she added a second first-place finish when she teamed with Abhay Singh to win the mixed double's event too.