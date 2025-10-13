India's Joshna Chinappa Triumphs Over Haya Ali, Secures Japan Open 2025 Squash Women's Singles Title

Joshna Chinappa has made history after winning the women's singles title at the Japan Open 2025 Squash tournament. The Indian veteran defeated Haya Ali from Egypt 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 to clinch the title.

The 39-year-old had an impressive run in the PSA Challenger Event, securing big wins in the competition and keeping the momentum going until the final.

Chinappa's impressive victory over Haya Ali established a newfound dominance as the Indian squash player delivered when it mattered the most in the summit clash.

Joshna Chinappa Wins 11th Career PSA Title At Japan Open 2025 Squash

Chinappa looked dominant from the get-go as she consistently remained a step ahead of Haya, who tried to forge a comeback against the Indian veteran.

In the 38-minute women's singles summit clash, Chinappa sealed an 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 win over the third-seeded and world no. Haya Ali.

Chinappa met Haya Ali for the second time. Both of them battled in the second round of this year's Bermuda Open, where the Egyptian won 11-8, 10-12, 5–11, 11-9, 11-8.

Joshna Chinappa has delivered an incredible comeback in the competition following the knee surgery after the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The veteran was part of India's bronze-medal-winning campaign in the event.

Joshua Chinappa Was A Beast Unleashed In The Japan Open 2025

Earlier in the competition, Joshna Chinappa had defeated the second-seeded Nardine Garas 11-8, 15-13, 11-9 in the quarters.

Chinappa defeated the fourth-seeded Rana Ismail 11-7, 11-1, 11-5 in the semifinals and sealed a spot in the final of the USD 15,000 Challenger event.

The Indian veteran had opened her campaign in Japan by defeating Lauren Baltayan of France and then Anrie Goh of Malaysia 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 in the second round of the competition.