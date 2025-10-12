'WWE Universe Said It': Undertaker Pens Down Heartfelt Social Media Post For John Cena And AJ Styles After Their Crown Jewel Match

John Cena has just four dates left and his time in the squared circle is coming to an end. The seventeen-time Universal Champion's retirement tour has been nothing short of extraordinary, despite his controversial heel run that began at the start of this year.

Cena in his last year with the WWE locked horns with multiple legends such as Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and the latest addition to this list was AJ Styles.

The Undertaker Shares Special Post for John Cena and AJ Styles

The John Cena vs AJ Styles match at WWE Crown Jewel will go down as one of the greatest fights of all time. After Cena's retirement, AJ Styles will ride into the sunset next year. Prior to Crown Jewel 2025, AJ Styles announced his decision to retire from the WWE next year. The AJ Styles vs John Cena fight was nothing but a celebration of two legendary careers.

John Cena gave multiple tributes to various WWE legends during his match against AJ Styles. Cena hit Styles with an RKO (Randy Orton), Chokeslam (Kane), Sister Abigail (late Bray Wyatt), Tombstone Piledriver (Undertaker), and also teased a 619 when the crowd asked for it.

Cena will go down as one of the greatest of all times and he is using his remaining few matches as a means to pay tributes to the wrestlers who played a vital role in shaping up his career.

"Thank you John Cena and AJ Styles. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The WWE Universe said it, but that was awesome," wrote The Deadman aka Undertaker on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

John Cena Secures Special Victory on Australian Soil