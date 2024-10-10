Published 23:04 IST, October 10th 2024
India men’s team settles for bronze in Asian Table Tennis C’ships
Indian men’s team bowed out in the semifinals and settled for the bronze medal following a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei in the semifinal of the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Kazakhstan’s Astana, on Thursday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India men’s team settles for bronze in Asian Table Tennis C’ships | Image: @India_AllSports
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:04 IST, October 10th 2024