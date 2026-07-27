India's Athletics Schedule At Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 5: Date, Timings, Streaming And All You Need To Know

Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 5: Team India has a lot to look forward to today in terms of medals. There is no doubt that the excitement is bound to increase on Monday in Glasgow as the athletics also get underway. India has a promising squad for athletics. A total of 32 members, comprising 22 men and 10 women, along with 11 para-athletes make up the squad for athletics. The focus would be on stars like Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Murali Sreeshankar, and Gulveer Singh, among others.