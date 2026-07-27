India's Athletics Schedule At Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 5: Date, Timings, Streaming And All You Need To Know
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 5: Team India has a lot to look forward to today in terms of medals. Check out India's Glasgow schedule for Day 5.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 5: Team India has a lot to look forward to today in terms of medals. There is no doubt that the excitement is bound to increase on Monday in Glasgow as the athletics also get underway. India has a promising squad for athletics. A total of 32 members, comprising 22 men and 10 women, along with 11 para-athletes make up the squad for athletics. The focus would be on stars like Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Murali Sreeshankar, and Gulveer Singh, among others.
India's Athletics Schedule, CWG, Day 5
Men's 100m: Round 1 - 2:40 PM
Men's Long Jump: Qualifying Round - Group A - 3:00 PM
Men's 110m Hurdles: Round 1 - 3:55 PM
Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying Round - Group A - 4:10 PM
Men's Long Jump: Qualifying Round - Group B - 4:20 PM
Women's 100m: Round 1 - 4:30 PM
Women's T37/38 100m: Round 1 - 5:25 PM
Women's Shot Put F57: Final - 11:35 PM
Men's High Jump: Final - 11:40 PM
Women's 800m: Round 1 - 11:45 PM
Women's 100m T38: Final - 12:20 AM (July 28)
Men's Hammer Throw: Final - 12:27 AM (July 28)
Women's 10,000m: Final - 12:35 AM (July 28)
Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Final - 1:20 AM (July 28)
Men's 1500m T20: Final - 1:42 AM (July 28)
Men's 100m T38: Final - 1:57 AM (July 28)
Men's 110m Hurdles: Final - 2:15 AM (July 28)
How to watch Commonwealth Games 2026 live
Australia – Seven, 7plus
United Kingdom – TNT Sports (HBO Max), Channel 5
Canada – CBC
New Zealand – Sky, TV3
India – Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV, DD National
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You can also follow our live blog for all the latest from CWG 2026 where our focus would be on the Indian contingent.