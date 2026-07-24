India's Commonwealth Games Day 2 Schedule: Boxing, Gymnastics in Focus; Medal Contenders - Full List And Timings
Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxing, Gymnastics would be in prime focus as these are two events from which India expect medals.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxing, Gymnastics would be in prime focus as these are two events from which India expect medals. The Indian contingent will also look to add medals through a strong para powerlifting contingent, while swimmers, gymnasts and boxers also begin their campaigns. For the unversed, despite the truncated games - India has gotten off to a flying start. Lovlina Boroghain sealed a medal in boxing even before the games got started. And then in the lawn bowls Putul Sonowal defeated world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles sectional play, the country will hope for more success on Day 2. So, what are the events to look forward to and what time will they start.
India's Day 2 Schedule - CWG 2026
Artistic Gymnastics
2:30 p.m. - Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh.
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Swimming and Para Swimming
3:40 p.m. - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1 - Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna.
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3:40 p.m. - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1 - Imam Ali.
3:56 p.m. - Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4 - Srihari Natraj.
Para Powerlifting
5:40 p.m. - Men's Lightweight Final - Ashok, Parmjeet Kumar.
7:24 p.m. - Women's Lightweight Final - Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi.
Lawn Bowls
7:30 p.m. - Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey vs Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg (South Africa).
10:20 p.m. - Men's Singles Sectional Play - Putul Sonowal vs Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands).
Para Powerlifting
10:40 p.m. - Women's Heavyweight Final - Kasthuri Rajamani
12:29 a.m. - Men's Heavyweight Final - Sudhir, Jhandu Kumar
Boxing
11:00 p.m. - Men's 55kg Round of 32 - Jadumani Singh vs Aaron Cullen (Scotland).
Swimming and Para Swimming
Midnight - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final - Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna (subject to qualification).
Midnight - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final - Imam Ali (subject to qualification).
12:29 a.m. - Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final - Srihari Natraj (subject to qualification).