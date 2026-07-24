India's Commonwealth Games Day 2 Schedule: Boxing, Gymnastics in Focus; Medal Contenders - Full List And Timings

Commonwealth Games 2026: Boxing, Gymnastics would be in prime focus as these are two events from which India expect medals. The Indian contingent will also look to add medals through a strong para powerlifting contingent, while swimmers, gymnasts and boxers also begin their campaigns. For the unversed, despite the truncated games - India has gotten off to a flying start. Lovlina Boroghain sealed a medal in boxing even before the games got started. And then in the lawn bowls Putul Sonowal defeated world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles sectional play, the country will hope for more success on Day 2. So, what are the events to look forward to and what time will they start.