India vs China, Hockey Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Timings, Squads, When And Where to Watch Live

Asia Cup 2025, India vs China: In what promises to be a mouthwatering contest, India take on China in an Asia Cup 2025 hockey game. Both sides would like to get their campaign underway with a win. There is a lot at stake as India will look to book an Olympics berth by winning the tournament. The team and coach Craig Fulton has already made it clear that anything less than a title run would be a setback.

Without a shred of doubt, India, who are currently ranked seventh, would start hot favourites, also because they are playing at home.

India vs China, Hockey Live Streaming

When is the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match is on August 29.

Where will the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

What time will the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

In India, the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Full India Squad