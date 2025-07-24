Indian Grand Prix Excluded From Official MotoGP Calendar For 2026 Season

MotoGP riders at the Buddh International Circuit during the Indian GP in 2023 | Image: ANI

The Indian Grand Prix at the iconic Buddh International Circuit has been removed from the 2026 season calendar of MotoGP.

MotoGP Removes Indian Grand Prix From 2026 Season Calendar

Last year, the Indian Grand Prix was excluded despite the MotoGP officials and the Uttar Pradesh government signing a new agreement to host the race for the next three consecutive seasons.

The MotoGP released the race calendar for the upcoming 2026 season. The calendar does not include the Indian Grand Prix.

The 2026 season of MotoGP will kick off on March 1st in Thailand. Meanwhile, it will conclude on November 22nd in Valencia.

Buddh International Circuit held its first MotoGP race in September 2023. It was the Indian Grand Prix's debut in the MotoGP.

Before the Indian GP at Buddh International Circuit, the riders asked the officials to cut short the laps due to the hot and humid conditions in India. Following which, three laps were deducted from the Indian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the 2024 and 2025 season's race at the Buddh International Circuit was cancelled due to operational considerations.

Marco Bezzecchi Won The Last Indian GP In MotoGP

In the 2023 Indian Grand Prix, it was Italy's Marco Bezzecchi from the Aprilia Racing Team who won the race and clinched 25 points.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi's Aprilia teammate, Jorge Martin, secured the second spot on the podium. Yamaha Factory Racing's Fabio Quartararo came third on the podium and sealed 16 points.

In the ongoing MotoGP 2025 season, Marc Marquez from the Ducati Team is leading the Championship Standings with 381 points. Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez holds the second spot in the table with 261 points. Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Team stands in third place on the table with 213 points.