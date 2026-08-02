Indian Weightlifters Outshine Rivals Under Indian Navy's Watch, Return Home with Glory at Commonwealth 2026

The triumphant return of India's Commonwealth Games contingent to the national capital was marked by celebrations as athletes received a warm welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after the successful campaign in Glasgow.

Among those present to receive the weightlifting contingent was Captain Vijay Kumar, who heads the Indian Navy Sports Control Board. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Harsh Trivedi, Captain Vijay Kumar lauded the performances of India's athletes and said their achievements had once again made the nation proud. He also highlighted that Chief Petty Officer Rishikanta Singh and Chief Petty Officer Lovpreet Singh, both part of the Indian Navy Sports Control Board, contributed two silver medals to India's overall tally.

Captain Vijay Kumar said India's athletes continue to inspire millions through their performances on the international stage and described them as the country's biggest brand ambassadors.

'Athletes Are India's Biggest Brand Ambassadors'

"Athletes are the biggest brand ambassadors of any country. India has performed well in the Commonwealth Games. The Navy, in a way, has contributed through two silver medals in weightlifting by Rishikanta Singh and Lovpreet Singh. The Indian Navy was here to welcome the entire weightlifting contingent, and we are feeling very good," Captain Vijay Kumar told Republic TV.

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He added that despite the celebrations, the athletes would have little time to relax as preparations for the next major event had already begun.

"I don't think they will have a break beyond today. From tomorrow onwards, they start preparing for the Asian Games," he said.

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Scientific Planning Key to Success

Explaining the rigorous planning behind elite sporting performances, Captain Vijay Kumar said athletes are put through a scientifically designed training programme to ensure they reach peak form at the right time.

"It's a very scientific process. Every human body has its limitations and cannot remain in peak form all the time. Athletes are trained in such a way that they peak at the right time. Any mistake in that planning can actually lead to disaster," he said.

He credited chief coach Vijay Sharma for ensuring the weightlifters reached their peak during the Commonwealth Games and expressed confidence that the same meticulous planning would now be directed towards the Asian Games.