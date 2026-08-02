Worked as Daily Wager, Father Battles Blood Cancer: Rishikanta Singh Returns Home With Commonwealth Silver, Opens Up About His Journey | EXCLUSIVE

From earning barely Rs 150 a day as a daily wage labourer to returning home with a Commonwealth Games silver medal, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh's story is one of grit, sacrifice and unwavering determination.

The Indian weightlifter landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after his successful campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he secured the silver medal in the men's 60kg category with a total lift of 264kg. His performance included a 121kg snatch, equalling the Commonwealth Games record, and further established him as one of India's brightest weightlifting prospects.

As family members, supporters and officials welcomed the medallist back home, Rishikanta spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Harsh Trivedi about the personal struggles that shaped his journey to the podium.

'My Father Is Recovering, This Medal Has Made Him Happy'

Rishikanta's achievement comes at a time when his father is battling blood cancer and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur. Speaking about his father's reaction after the medal-winning performance, the weightlifter said the victory had brought a smile during an otherwise difficult phase for the family.

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"He was very sad, however he is now happy. He is a lot better and recovering," Rishikanta told Republic TV.

The emotional triumph carries added significance for the family, which has endured both financial hardship and medical challenges while supporting his sporting ambitions.

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From Rs 150-a-Day Labourer to Commonwealth Medallist

Before making his mark on the international stage, Rishikanta had to work as a daily wage labourer, earning around ₹150 a day to support himself. Financial difficulties repeatedly threatened to end his dream of becoming a professional weightlifter before he eventually found stability through the Indian Army's sports programme.

Asked by Republic TV's Harsh Trivedi what it felt like to win a medal for India after overcoming such adversity, and about his plans for the future, Rishikanta said, "I have made it happen. I was down for sometime in between. Now my career is my dream, and I have made it happen. I'll do better in the future."

Hailing from Manipur, Rishikanta had already emerged as a promising talent after winning gold at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. His silver medal in Glasgow now adds another milestone to his inspiring journey.