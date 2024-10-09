sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:45 IST, October 9th 2024

Indian women win maiden medal in team event in Asian TT Championships

The Indian women TT players on Wednesday created history by winning their first-ever medal -- a bronze -- at the Asian Table Tennis Championships here after losing to Japan 1-3 in the semifinals. This is India's maiden medal in women's team event at Asian Championships.

Indian women win maiden medal in team event in Asian TT Championships | Image: @TheKhelIndia/X
15:45 IST, October 9th 2024