Indian women win maiden medal in team event in Asian TT Championships
The Indian women TT players on Wednesday created history by winning their first-ever medal -- a bronze -- at the Asian Table Tennis Championships here after losing to Japan 1-3 in the semifinals. This is India's maiden medal in women's team event at Asian Championships.
