Pacer Harshit Rana Strikes As RR Captain Riyan Parag Misses Maiden IPL Century By Five Runs During KKR Clash

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag missed his maiden IPL century by just five runs during the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Riyan Parag played a captain's knock against the defending, however, his heroics went in vain as KKR clinched a thriller one-run victory over the Royals. The youngster hammered 6 fours and 8 sixes during his time on the crease.

The 23-year-old played a 95-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 211.11. It was Riyan's fiery knock that brought the Royals back in the match.

Harshit Rana Strikes To Remove Riyan Parag At Eden Gardens

It was KKR pacer Harshit Rana who gave a breathing time to the hosts by removing Riyan Parag in the 18th over. The Indian seamer bowled a slow, short delivery. Parag went for a six but couldn't get the required elevation. Unfortunately, it lands on Vaibhav Arora's palms at the long-on.

Riyan Parag's Stats In IPL

Riyan Parag has played 82 IPL matches, scoring 1550 runs at a strike rate of 142.33, and has an average of 26.72. The 23-year-old has hammered 7 fifties in the cash-rich tournament, but is yet to get his maiden IPL century.

In the IPL 2025, Parag scored 377 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 170.59, and has an average of 37.70.

Following the defeat, the Rajasthan Royals stand in eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.718. The Rajasthan-based franchise have won just one game in their previous five fixtures.