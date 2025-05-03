'Bow Down To The King': Netizens React As CSK Prodigy Ayush Mhatre Misses Maiden IPL Century By Six Runs During RCB Clash

Updated May 3rd 2025, 23:43 IST
IPL 2025: During the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3rd, CSK prodigy Ayush Mhatre played a lightning knock.
However, the 17-year-old was unlucky to miss his maiden IPL century by just six runs. Mhatre played a 94-run knock from 48 balls, at a strike rate of 195.83. He hammered 9 fours and 5 sixes during his time on the crease.
Ayush Mhatre looked superb on May 3rd, it was his fiery knock which helped the Chennai-based franchise to go close to the given target. However, CSK was unlucky to concede a close two-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Following Ayush's blitz knock, the netizens joined hands to praise the extraordinary knock by the youngster.
In the mid IPL 2025 season, CSK picked youngster Ayush Mhatre to replace injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad. After making his debut in the IPL, the 17-year-old played four matches in the cash-rich tournament, scoring 163 runs at a strike rate of 185.23, and has an average of 40.75.
Apart from Ayush, Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo role with his unbeaten 77-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 171.11. However, the visitors failed to chase down the target and suffered a 2-run defeat.
Following the defeat, CSK stand in the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.117. They have won just one game in their previous five fixtures. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru reclaimed the top spot on the standings with 16 points and have a net run rate of +0.482. RCB won eight games and conceded three defeats in the tournament so far.
