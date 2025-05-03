'Bow Down To The King': Netizens React As CSK Prodigy Ayush Mhatre Misses Maiden IPL Century By Six Runs During RCB Clash

IPL 2025: During the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3rd, CSK prodigy Ayush Mhatre played a lightning knock.

However, the 17-year-old was unlucky to miss his maiden IPL century by just six runs. Mhatre played a 94-run knock from 48 balls, at a strike rate of 195.83. He hammered 9 fours and 5 sixes during his time on the crease.

Ayush Mhatre looked superb on May 3rd, it was his fiery knock which helped the Chennai-based franchise to go close to the given target. However, CSK was unlucky to concede a close two-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Netizens React To Ayush Mhatre's 94-Run Knock Against RCB

Following Ayush's blitz knock, the netizens joined hands to praise the extraordinary knock by the youngster.

Ayush Mhatre's Stats In IPL

In the mid IPL 2025 season, CSK picked youngster Ayush Mhatre to replace injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad. After making his debut in the IPL, the 17-year-old played four matches in the cash-rich tournament, scoring 163 runs at a strike rate of 185.23, and has an average of 40.75.

Apart from Ayush, Ravindra Jadeja played a cameo role with his unbeaten 77-run knock from 45 balls at a strike rate of 171.11. However, the visitors failed to chase down the target and suffered a 2-run defeat.