IPL 2025: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Takes Blame After Narrow RCB Defeat: 'Should Have Converted Couple Of More Shots'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have further brightened their IPL 2025 playoff hopes with a slender two-run win over Chennai Super Kings . Virat Kohli 's side has now moved to the top of the IPL table with 16 points in their kitty.

RCB Secured Slender Victory Over CSK

Batting first RCB posted a whopping 213 runs on the board courtesy of a late Romario Shepherd onslaught. The West Indies international left his best for the last and hammered the joint second fastest half-century in IPL history to help RCB cross the 200 runs hurdle.

Rising on Ayush Mhatre's quickfire 48 ball 94, CSK looked on course towards another victory over RCB. ravindra Jadeja Despite the onslaught, the RCB bowlers kept their cool as Yash Dayal bowled a superb last over to almost send his team to the IPL playoffs.

MS Dhoni Takes Blame After CSK's Narrow Defeat Against RCB

After the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni insisted he should have converted a couple of more shots to take away the game from Rajat Patidar's side. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, “I felt I should have converted a couple of more shots, and ease the pressure, so I will take the blame for it. Shepherd in the death overs was excellent - whatever we were bowling, he was able to hit it for maximum runs. We need to practice more yorkers. More often than not, when the batters start to connect, you have to rely.”