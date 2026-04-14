Ishan Kishan to Step Down as SRH Captain Following 'Miscommunication' During IPL 2026 Match vs RR?

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan was miffed with his troops despite the win against Rajasthan on Monday. Following the 57-run win, Kishan opened up about the challenges he faces as a captain. Kishan reckoned there is ‘miscommunication’ and that is not helping. As per Kishan, staying in the outfield helps him communicate better with the bowlers.

‘There was some miscommunication going on’

"I think, as a captain, I felt, there was some miscommunication going on. Sometimes your keeping, time is not there. You're not able to communicate with your bowlers what the plans are," Kishan said in the post-match presentation.

"So it's better to be there, discuss with them what they're going to bowl so that we can... set the field accordingly. And that was the plan and I think it worked pretty well for us. (is that the way going forward?) Hopefully, yes," he added.

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Following the win on Monday, Kishan went on to back his team's firepower despite the failure of their openers against Rajasthan.

"I think looking at the batting unit and the form these guys are carrying because we have been scoring 200 plus runs in each and every game at least. So yeah, but still I think the way Abhishek plays, you know, sometimes he can get out, but our job is to, take the game deep and play those cricketing shots, but leave him freely because he's someone, if he gets going, he just changes game and gets you a total of 260 or 270. So we don't ask anything else from him. But still, yeah, he got out. I think he'll be motivated in the next game and he'll do...." he said.

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