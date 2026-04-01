Italy Miss Third Straight FIFA World Cup Qualification After Bosnia Clinch Shootout Win

In a stunning turn of events during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers final, Italy suffered a heartbreaking exit from the World Cup qualification race after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a tense penalty shootout (4-1), marking their third consecutive failure to reach the global tournament.

Heartbreak For Italy

Italy, a four-time World Cup champion, once again found itself on the wrong side of fortune, extending a disappointing run that has raised serious questions about the team's consistency and ability to perform in crucial matches. Having already missed the previous two editions of the tournament, the latest setback further compounds the nation's prolonged footballing struggles on the international stage.

Italy began the match on a positive note, with forward Moise Kean putting his side ahead in the 15th minute, giving hope to the visiting side. However, the momentum shifted significantly before the halftime break when centre-back Alessandro Bastoni was shown a direct red card, reducing Italy to 10 men and putting them under immense pressure for the remainder of the contest.

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In the second half, Bosnia and Herzegovina capitalised on their numerical advantage and gradually increased the intensity of their attacks. Their persistence paid off in the 79th minute when Haris Tabakovic found the back of the net to bring the hosts level, sending the home crowd into celebration and pushing the game into a tense finale.

With the score tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, the match proceeded to extra time. Despite both teams creating opportunities, neither side was able to break the deadlock during the additional 30 minutes, forcing the outcome to be decided by a penalty shootout.

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In the shootout, Italy faltered under pressure as Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante missed their spot kicks. Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, held their composure, with U.S.-born Esmir Bajraktarevic calmly converting the decisive penalty to seal a famous victory for his side.

Reacting to the loss, Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola expressed disbelief and disappointment. "We still don't believe it -- that we're out and that it happened in this manner," he said, as quoted by ESPN. "It's upsetting for everyone. For us, for our families, and for all the kids who have never seen Italy at a World Cup."