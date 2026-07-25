Jhandu Kumar Receives Golden Praise From PM Narendra Modi After Winning Bronze At CWG 2026: 'He Made The Entire Nation Proud'

Commonwealth Games 2026: As India opened their medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Jhandu Kumar for winning bronze in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event.

ALSO READ: India Opens Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games 2026 With Jhandu Kumar Clinching Bronze In Para Powerlifting

Jhandu Kumar Secures Bronze At CWG 2026

The para athlete secured bronze at the ongoing Games in Glasgow, Scotland, with a successful lift of 190kg, earning 130.9 points.

Jhandu began with 181kg in his first attempt, then pushed himself to 190kg in the second. He attempted a record-breaking 196kg in his final lift but failed to complete it, settling for bronze.

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Nigeria’s Riluwan Idris claimed gold, while England’s Matthew Harding took silver in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting.

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PM Modi Showers Praise On Jhandu Kumar

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi hailed Jhandu’s effort as “spectacular” and congratulated him. The Prime Minister said the achievement reflected immense strength and unwavering determination. He added that Jhandu has made the nation proud and inspired countless Indians.

"A spectacular performance by Jhandu Kumar, who has opened India’s medal tally at the #CWG2026 by winning a Bronze in the Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event! Congratulations to him. His achievement is a powerful reflection of immense strength, unwavering determination and years of disciplined effort. By overcoming every challenge and excelling on the international stage, he has made the entire nation proud and inspired countless Indians," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

India’s lightweight para powerlifters fell short of the podium. Ashok finished fourth in the men’s final with a personal-best lift of 200kg, scoring 143.8 points, while Paramjeet Kumar placed seventh with 176kg and 135.6 points.