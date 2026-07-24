India's Commonwealth Games Medal Hopes Marred By Doping Violation, Athlete Withdraws From CWG 2026 After Failed Dope Test
India suffered a major setback at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as judoka athlete failed a dope test and had to withdraw from the multi-sport event.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Commonwealth Games 2026: The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2026 suffered a huge blow as judoka Arun Kumar withdrew from the multi-sport event after failing a dope test.
The 73kg Indian judoka was pronounced ineligible to participate at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after an adverse analytical finding emerged in an out‑of‑competition test administered by the National Anti‑Doping Agency (NADA).
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