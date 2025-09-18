Jordi Alba Breaks Silence on His Chemistry With Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: 'That’s Where we Take Advantage'

Against Seattle Sounders, Jordi Alba played a crucial role as the defender of the Inter Miami side. During the game, he also assisted Lionel Messi which helped Inter Miami double their lead in the 41st-minute of the game.

Between Barcelona and Inter Miami, Alba has delivered 31 direct assists to Messi, including three of his six this season.

The Spanish defender spoke about his equation and chemistry with Messi. Alba claimed he understands Messi's next move by just looking at him and he reckons that is very important.

‘Understand each other just by looking at each other’

“The relationship is the same as always. Playing with Leo makes me a better player, and we already understand each other just by looking at each other. Obviously, there are many passes that the other team is also watching out for, but that’s where we can take advantage with other players,” he explained.

“I like looking for Leo, he looks for me, and in the end, thank God we’ve scored many goals together, and hopefully it stays that way until the end of our careers,” he concluded.

Will Messi-Alba Retire Soon?

Alba has made it clear, he wants to throw in the towel with Messi. Now with Messi, there are wild speculations over his future, but no clarity. There are rumours that he will be playing the next World Cup as well.