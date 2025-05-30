IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB: Josh Hazlewood Highlights Upon His Growth As T20 Bowler After Trailblazing Spell Against Punjab Kings In Qualifier 1

Josh Hazlewood & Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Azmatullah Omarzai during the IPL qualifier match between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mohali | Image: AP

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has spoken out on keeping himself game-ready and also opened up on his growth as a T20 bowler over the years. He pointed out that being a part of the game is one of the biggest factors which has kept his solid form going.

Hazlewood also mentioned that he is learning all the time while being a part of a T20 game, which has honed his craft over the years.

Josh Hazlewood Continues To Get Better

Josh Hazlewood looked like a man on a mission when he left the Punjab Kings' batters rattled to the core in Qualifier 1. The Aussie pacer delivered a match-winning spell that helped seal RCB a direct berth for the summit clash.

PBKS have slipped into Qualifier 2 after tonight's loss and need to fight back hard to recover from their massive fumble, courtesy of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's clinical brilliance.

Hazlewood has been in form throughout the season and did not lose his mark despite coming off an injury. The Australian cricketer opens up on his progress in T20 cricket and how being a part of the game has improved his skills.

"You can train all you want, but playing the game, playing T20 cricket, you're learning all the time. So yeah, probably that's the main thing. I think that's you know, made me improve as a T20 bowler. Purely the opportunity and learning from experiences helped me improve as a T20 bowler," Josh Hazlewood said, as quoted by ANI.

RCB Secure A Spot In IPL 2025 Final

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Josh Hazlewood returned to action in Qualifier 1 and instantly made an impact with his clinical bowling spell. He pulled off 3/21 in his spell of 3.1 overs, dismissing Josh Inglis, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Azmatullah Omarzai.

His bowling spell and RCB's overall brilliance with the ball utterly dismantled the Punjab Kings batting unit as they were dismissed at 101. Bengaluru chased the target easily and booked one of the two spots for the IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Josh Hazlewood's exceptional form is expected to continue when Australia faces off against the first-time finalists, South Africa, at the ICC World Test Championship Final.