  • SportFit /
  • Joshua Cheptegei shines, Alemaddis Eyayu surprises in Delhi Half Marathon

Published 20:32 IST, October 20th 2024

Olympian Joshua Cheptegei lived up to his billing to take home the men’s crown, while Alemaddis Eyayu pushed pre-race favourite Cynthia Limo.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Joshua Cheptegei shines, Alemaddis Eyayu surprises in Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon | Image: special arrangement
  • 7 min read
20:32 IST, October 20th 2024