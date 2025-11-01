Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi K.C. Overcome Puneri Paltan To Secure PKL 12 Title Following Intense Battle

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi K.C. crowned the champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 after a dominating victory over Puneri Paltan in the summit clash on Friday, October 31.

Dabang Delhi sealed a commanding 31-28 win over Puneri Paltan in the summit clash in front of their home fans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. With the win, the Dabang bagged their second PKL title; previously, they won the event in season 8.

Following an intense battle at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Dabang Delhi became the first team after U Mumba to be crowned in front of home fans. Earlier, Mumba lifted the trophy in Season 2 on their home soil.

Fazel Atrachali Shines In PKL 12 Final, Helps Dabang Delhi Win Second Title

Dabang Delhi's Fazel Atrachali etched his name in the record books after the Iranian became the most successful foreigner in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

In a thrilling grand finale, Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar spearheaded Dabang Delhi’s raiding unit, scoring eight and six points respectively. On the other side, Puneri Paltan’s Aditya Shinde delivered a Super 10, while Abinesh Nadarajan contributed four tackle points, but their efforts ultimately fell short.

Aslam Inamdar and Ashu Malik got their teams off to a strong start, continuing their season-long trend. Neeraj Narwal quickly took charge for Dabang Delhi, executing a two-point raid and a tackle to carve out an early four-point advantage.

Puneri Paltan responded with grit, as Gaurav Khatri’s pair of Super Tackles narrowed the gap to a single point. With both sides adopting a cautious do-or-die approach, Ajinkya Pawar’s timely raid ensured Dabang Delhi maintained a slender two-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Puneri Paltan's Efforts Go In Vain

The second half began with Dabang Delhi focused on preserving their lead. Puneri Paltan leaned on their defense and strategic raids, with Gurdeep’s tackles trimming the deficit to four. However, a super tackle from Delhi re-established their six-point edge heading into the final quarter.