LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:56 IST

PKL Final LIVE SCORE & Updates, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: PUN vs HAR in the Final

PKL Final, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: After a long and exhausting season, PKL season 10 has reached its conclusion point with PUN vs HAR. Catch the live score and live updates of Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, PKL final instantly through this blog.

Republic Sports Desk
PKL 2024 final
PKL 2024 final | Image: PKL
Pro Kabaddi League Final LIVE
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers live score PKL 2024 final: How to watch the match live?
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers live score PKL 2024 final: Venue and timing of the match
7: 47 IST, March 1st 2024

12 teams fought for the glory, 2 made it to the final, 1 will achieve the glory. It Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers for the GLORY.

7: 29 IST, March 1st 2024

Kabaddi fans in India can catch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match live on the Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

7: 27 IST, March 1st 2024

The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match will take place at GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The live action will begin at 8 PM IST.

7: 26 IST, March 1st 2024

Good evening folks. The day you were waiting for so long has finally arrived. Today the champion of the PKL 2024 will be crowned. The teams who have made to the final are Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Paltan has been a force to reckon with throughout the tournament and they are just one step away from lifting the trophy. Haryana Steelers on the other hand would fancy their chances as well. So, an enthralling final encounter is in the waits, let's find out who will snatch the top prize.

