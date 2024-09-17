Published 11:03 IST, September 17th 2024

Keith hits 2-run homer as Tigers overcome Witt's grand slam and rally for 7-6 win over Royals

— Colt Keith hit a two-run homer, Matt Vierling had three hits while driving in the go-ahead run, and the Detroit Tigers rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Monday night.