Kevin Yu birdies 18th twice and wins Sanderson Farms in playoff for first PGA Tour title
Kevin Yu made a 15-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 5-under 67, and he birdied it again from 6 feet in a playoff to beat Beau Hossler and win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.
Kevin Yu | Image: AP
00:14 IST, October 9th 2024