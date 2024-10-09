sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Kevin Yu birdies 18th twice and wins Sanderson Farms in playoff for first PGA Tour title

Published 00:14 IST, October 9th 2024

Kevin Yu birdies 18th twice and wins Sanderson Farms in playoff for first PGA Tour title

Kevin Yu made a 15-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 5-under 67, and he birdied it again from 6 feet in a playoff to beat Beau Hossler and win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kevin Yu
Kevin Yu | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:14 IST, October 9th 2024