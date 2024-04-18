'Virat Kohli set the benchmark for us': KL Rahul opens up on King Kohli's impact on Indian Cricket

Advertisement

Indian Cricket team's star wicketkeeper and batter KL Rahul in his latest chat with Ravichandran Ashwin on Ashwin's YouTube channel has opened up on the impact Virat Kohli has had on Indian Cricket.

KL Rahul is currently in the midst of captaining Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 and has them sitting in a promising position in fifth with six points in the IPL points table and just two points adrift of the playoff spots.

Ahead of Lucknow Super Giants clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, KL Rahul took some time out to have a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin in another episode of the off spinner's Kutti Talks series on YouTube.

It is a well known fact that Virat Kohli in his stint as the captain of Indian Cricket Team brought a revolution in terms of culture, mindset, fitness and approach towards game.

KL Rahul has reciprocated that feeling and admitted that despite not being the skipper anymore Virat Kohli has set the benchmark on how the Indian Team conducts itself on and off the pitch.

“Virat Kohli set the benchmark in terms of how we need to be on the field as an Indian team”, said KL Rahul on Virat Kohli's impact on Indian Cricket.

KL Rahul's comment are well in line with the transformation in Indian Cricket under Virat Kohli. With Kohli at helm, Team India prioritised fitness.

The Virat Kohli captaincy years will be famed for Indian team's dominance when it came to test matches and especially the grit and character shown to win abroad.

The LSG skipper shared his feelings on what it was like making his IPL debut under Virat Kohli and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“As a youngster you're very much scared to approach these players, but as time went on you realise they were pretty easy to talk to. I got a lot of learnings in those two months”.

KL Rahul represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru for three seasons before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad.