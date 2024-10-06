sb.scorecardresearch
  • Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award

Published 22:16 IST, October 6th 2024

Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award

Aces guard Tiffany Hayes earned the WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award Friday, the league announced. Hayes received 38 of 67 votes from a national media panel. New York's Leonie Fiebich finished second with 21 votes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award
Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Player of the Year award | Image: AP
