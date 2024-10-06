Published 22:16 IST, October 6th 2024
Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes wins WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award
Aces guard Tiffany Hayes earned the WNBA Sixth Person of the Year award Friday, the league announced. Hayes received 38 of 67 votes from a national media panel. New York's Leonie Fiebich finished second with 21 votes.
