'Struggling Big Time': Lewis Hamilton's Gets Brutally Honest After Miami GP Qualifying, Tears Into Ferrari's Setup Changes

It was another dismal qualifying session for Ferrari ahead of the Miami Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton qualified in P8 and P12 respectively. Ferrari have had a terrible start to the season as they have not been anywhere close to catching up their competitors in the qualifying sessions and the race. Despite 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton joining the Italian team, Ferrari are currently no where in contention for the World Drivers Championship or the Constructors Championship.

Lewis Hamilton Left Disappointed After Miami Qualifying

As Lewis Hamilton qualified P12 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, he was left disappointed in his new team Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton got brutally honest about the condition of the Ferrari car and stated that the team was coming out inconsistent every year.

“We’ll keep trying, we’re only six races in, but we’re struggling big time. We’re trying our hardest not to make big set-up changes, but no matter what we do, it’s so inconsistent every time we go out. We’ve got problems with brakes, we’ve got problems with this instability that we’re struggling with. We’re just generally not quick enough – just to get into Q3 is tough for us at the moment, and once you’re then on that backfoot it’s hard to pick up those points,” said Lewis Hamilton as he tore into Ferrari after the Miami Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's Time In Ferrari So Far Not Up To The Mark

Lewis Hamilton's time in Ferrari so far has not been up to the mark as he is yet to get a podium with the team. Lewis Hamilton has fallen through the cracks and is currently in 7th place in the standings for the Drivers Championship. His teammate Charles Leclerc has done better and is in 5th place.