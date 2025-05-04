After Corbin Bosch, Another Player From PSL Set To Join IPL As Punjab Kings Name Replacement For Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of IPL 2025. The Punjab Kings all-rounder fractured his finger, and now the Punjab Kings have named his replacement.

Punjab Kings Rope In Glenn Maxwell's Replacement

Mitchell Owen is all set to join the Punjab Kings for the remainder of the season. The exciting batter will arrive in India after his stint with PSL side Peshawar Zalmi comes to an end. Zalmi are currently in the 5th position and will play their last group stage match on May 9. If they reach the playoffs, he would be tied up with the franchise until May 18, when the PSL final is scheduled to take place.

Earlier, Corbin Bosdh ditched PSL and joined the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Lizaad Williams. Owen enlisted his name in the auction and, therefore, he was eligible to be named as a replacement.

The IPL issued a statement confirming the development.

“Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a broken finger.”

Who Is Mitchell Owen, Punjab Kings' New Recruitment

Mitchell Owen shot to fame with his antics in the Big Bash League. He smoked the second fastest hundred in BBL history with a 39 ball century against the Sydney Thunder. He also scored a 42-ball 108 in the final to lead Hobart Hurricanes to the BBL title. He amassed 452 runs from 11 innings in the BBL at an average of 54.20. He has also grabbed 10 wickets in the shortest format. If Shreyas Iyer's team does make it to the playoffs, then only Owen will be available, provided Zalmi reach the PSL final.