'We’ve Got One Ourselves': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Full Of Praise For Young Stars Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was an absolute thriller and RCB got away with a win by just two runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had set a target of 214 for Chennai Super Kings to chase. The chase looked difficult for Chennai Super Kings as they have been in dismal form in the currently ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. As CSK got down to bat, youngster Ayush Mhatre took charge of the chase. He played a spectacular innings of 94 off 48 balls.

Ayush Mhatre became the second youngster to impress fans as just a few days ago, 14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an aggressive ton against Gujarat Titans.

Stephen Fleming Full Of Praise For IPL 2025's Young Stars

Following the conclusion of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, CSK coach Stephen Fleming had a lot of praise for young stars Ayush Mhatre and Stephen Fleming.

“I worry about the Under-19 opposition that they’ll come up against when the World Cup comes around," said Stephen Fleming after the match between CSK and RCB.

“We have been very impressed with his skills when he trialed and was with us at the early part of the season. But his composure is overpowering. It’s one thing to have a lot of shots, but to be able to execute that game plan on a big stage in front of some of the biggest players in the world is what I admire. I think we have enjoyed a lot of the shots played by young players in this tournament and we’re delighted that we’ve got one ourselves,” Stephen Fleming further added to his statements about the young stars.

CSK Look To Improve Squad For 2026 Season Of IPL

Chennai Super Kings had a dismal season in 2025 as they became the first team to be eliminated from the currently ongoing season. CSK so far in the 2025 season of the IPL have played 11 matches. Out of these 11 matches, CSK have won 2 matches and lost 9 of them. CSK have a total of four points in their kitty.