Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Who is GOAT? Former Real Madrid & PSG Teammate Gives Verdict

There is little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballers in the world and hence there has always been comparisons between the two among their innumerable fans. Now, that they are in the twilight period in the careers, Keylor Navas, who has been former teammates of the two icons has given his verdict.

Admitting that he too found it hard to pick one as both are good, Navas finally picked the Portuguese icon.

'It's hard'

"It's hard, but if I had to choose, I think that, more than anything because of the moment in which I lived, that I was with them... I would choose Cristiano," the Costa Rican goalkeeper said via BolaVip.

The Costa Rican, who shared four years with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, tasted a lot of success as the duo won three Champions League titles, one domestic league, three European Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups together.

On the other hand, with Messi, the Costa Rican goalkeeper has played 16 games at the French club PSG. There at PSG, the duo combined together winning the Ligue 1 title and a Trophée des Champions trophy.

Messi, CR7 Recent Form

The Argentine legend has been in ominous form lately. He recently reached 100 goal contributions for Inter Miami. The tally features 66 goals and 34 assists in just 80 games. This milestone is a testament of Messi's form, dominance and consistency.