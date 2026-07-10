Lionel Messi's Argentina Ignored; IShowSpeed Predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup Finalists During Live Stream After France's Win

2026 FIFA World Cup: While most believe that Lionel Messi and Argentina are the team to beat in the ongoing tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed has picked his two finalists. There is no doubt that it is surprising he did not pick Argentina, but that was on the cards considering he is a Ronaldo fan.

France vs England 2026 FIFA WC Final?

He said: "I think the World Cup final would be...France vs England!"

"It's that time. The World Cup is here. It's that time. I truly believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to win the 2026 World Cup. Y'all heard it from me, IShowSpeed. Ronaldo is winning the 2026 World Cup. He just won the Nations League. That's just an appetizer; the World Cup is the real meal, and they've got it. Portugal's squad is looking good," he added.

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Mbappe Rules vs Morocco

Mbappé had a goal and an assist after missing a first-half penalty kick, Ousmane Dembélé also scored and two-time champion France beat Morocco 2-0 Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“There’s only one way to relax, and that’s by winning. Until we’ve done that, we don’t let up,” Mbappé said. “We’re in the semifinals and we’re very happy, but there’s still a long way to go.”

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Mbappé’s goal in the 60th minute was the 20th of his World Cup career and came in his 20th match at the tournament, moving him one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Dembélé scored his fifth goal of the tournament in the 66th.