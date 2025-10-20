Lionel Messi's Heartwarming 'Heads up, Guys' Message to Argentina Players After Shock Loss to Morocco in FIFA U-20 World Cup Final

Argentina vs Morocco: Favourites Argentina was handed a painful 2--0 defeat by Morocco in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Final on Sunday. It was history for Morocco, who managed to win their first World Cup at any age-group level. With the historic win, Morocco also became the first African nation to win the U20 title since Ghana in 2009. They were aggressive right from the outset. Yassir Zabiri was the star of the show for Morocco as his brace in the first half was good enough for them to create history.

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, who knows a thing or two about heartbreaks, had a message for the young boys.

‘Heads up, guys’

“Heads up, guys,” Messi wrote on an Instagram story.

“You had an incredible tournament, and even though we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we’re left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of watching you defend the sky blue and white with all your heart.“

Morocco had a dream run in the tournament, beating South Korea, the United States and France in the knockouts to finally edge Argentina to the title. The loss was Argentina's first in the tournament. On the hindsight, one can argue that Argentina were missing two of their best players in Bayer Leverkusen's Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid´s Franco Mastantuono.

Messi at U-20 World Cup

In his only appearance in the event in 2005, he powered his side to the title.