Liverpool vs Yokohama Free Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Pre-Season Friendly Match on TV, Online?

Liverpool vs Yokohama Free Live Streaming: Because of the presence of a few big names like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohammed Salah, hence there is a massive buzz around the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Yokohama. It is an important match for Liverpool to get get combinations right ahead of the Premier League season.

Liverpool, in their previous clash were edged 2-4 by a spirited AC Milan team, featuring Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Rio Ngomuha particularly impressing in the first half. Spotlight would be on Hugo Ekitike, the big-money signing, seen as the long-term heir to the striker position at Liverpool.

How to Stream Liverpool vs Yokohama Marinors?

Where will the pre-season game between Liverpool and Yokohama take place?

The pre-season game between Liverpool and Yokohama will take place at the Nissan Stadium.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Yokohama Marinors in India?

The Liverpool vs Yokohama Marinors match can be live-streamed on the LFC TV after subscription. The match starts at 4 pm IST.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Yokohama Marinors in USA?

The match can be live-streamed on CBS Golazo, Paramount+ and LFC TV from 7:30 am ET on Wednesday.

LIVE vs YOK Predicted XI

Yokohama: Shoji Toya (GK), Kensuke Nagai, Daizen Maeda, Riku Danzaki, Ao Tanaka, Shota Kaneko, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Keiya Sento, Takuya Kida, Ryotaro Meshino, Leonardo