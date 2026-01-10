'Looking Ahead To The Year': Neeraj Chopra Part Ways With Czech Coach Jan Zelezny Months Before 2026 Commonwealth Games

On January 10, 2026, two-time Olympic medal-winning athlete Neeraj Chopra announced his decision to part ways with his Czech coach Jan Zelezny. Although Neeraj Chopra did not reveal any specific reason for this decision, he acknowledged Zelezny's contribution to his success so far, including his achievement of surpassing the 90-meter mark last year in the javelin throw.

Neeraj Chopra claimed that working with Jan was a dream come true for him, as he had admired the Czech javelin thrower since he was a kid.

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Czech Coach Jan Zelezny

The two-time Olympic medal-winning athlete shared that he would now take control of his own coaching direction after his split from Jan Zelezny.

Advertisement

During his announcement, Chopra shared, "Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together... Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met."

He further added, "I’m looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. As always, the goal is to stay healthy, and I am already excited to be competing again soon. At the same time, I’m especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028."

Advertisement

2026 Is Expected To Be An Busy Year For Neeraj Chopra

This year is expected to be a busy year for Neeraj Chopra with the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games coming up later this year. The Indian athlete will look forward to bouncing back after the disappointment of the Tokyo World Championships.