  Manny Machado homers twice vs the Giants to tie Nate Colbert atop the Padres' all-time list with 163

Published 14:34 IST, September 7th 2024

Manny Machado homers twice vs the Giants to tie Nate Colbert atop the Padres' all-time list with 163

Manny Machado homered twice to tie Nate Colbert for San Diego's all-time record with 163 and lead the Padres to a 5-1 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Michael King, Manny Machado and David Peralta help Padres send Pirates to 9th straight loss, 3-0
Michael King, Manny Machado and David Peralta help Padres send Pirates to 9th straight loss, 3-0 | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
14:34 IST, September 7th 2024