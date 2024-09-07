Published 14:34 IST, September 7th 2024
Manny Machado homers twice vs the Giants to tie Nate Colbert atop the Padres' all-time list with 163
Manny Machado homered twice to tie Nate Colbert for San Diego's all-time record with 163 and lead the Padres to a 5-1 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
