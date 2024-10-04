Published 11:46 IST, October 4th 2024
Mets advance in playoffs with 4-2 win over Brewers as Alonso homers to spark 9th-inning rally
Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night to win their NL Wild Card Series.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pete Alonso | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
11:46 IST, October 4th 2024