  • Mets advance in playoffs with 4-2 win over Brewers as Alonso homers to spark 9th-inning rally

Published 11:46 IST, October 4th 2024

Mets advance in playoffs with 4-2 win over Brewers as Alonso homers to spark 9th-inning rally

Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning and the New York Mets defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night to win their NL Wild Card Series.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso | Image: AP
