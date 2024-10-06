Published 22:30 IST, October 6th 2024
Mets and Yankees win playoff games on same day for first time in 24 years
Maybe it's the start of a Subway Series ride?For the first time in 24 years Saturday, the New York Mets and New York Yankees both won a playoff game on the same day.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mets and Yankees win playoff games on same day for first time | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:30 IST, October 6th 2024