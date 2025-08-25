Mirabai Chanu Wins Commonwealth Championships Upon Comeback; Snags Gold Medal, Also Sets New Benchmark

India's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in action during the Weightlifting women’s 49kg event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 | Image: ANI

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the star Indian weightlifter, delivered above expectations upon her comeback at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The weightlifter was seen in action for the first time since her fourth-place finish at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Mirabai Chanu pulled off a record-breaking outing to secure the pole position in the competition on Monday.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Championships

The tale of Mirabai Chanu speaks more than just athletic prowess as it highlights temperament and grit.

Hailing from a small village in Manipur, the 31-year-old has represented India on the big stage with her breathtaking performance. Chanu has made the country proud by securing a podium at the Olympic Games.

Over time, Mirabai Chanu became a role model for athletes who were inspired to join the sport and revitalise Indian weightlifting.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made her comeback count by every means, pulling off a standout performance at the Commonwealth Championships.

The Indian weightlifter won gold after lifting a total of 193kg (84kg + 109kg), setting a new Commonwealth Championship record in snatch, clean and jerk.

Mirabai Chanu also stood at the top of the podium in the 48kg women's category. She has transitioned from the 49 kg weight category, as it is no longer part of the Olympic Games.

Mirabai Chanu Is Here To Dominate In Weightlifting

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu returned to action after a year-long hiatus. She has been nursing an injury since coming off the Summer Olympics in Paris.

However, the 31-year-old did not look fully fit as she managed to complete just three lifts out of the six attempts.

Mirabai Chanu stuttered at her opening effort while lifting the snatch attempt of 84 kg. The Indian weightlifter was in distress with her right knee, but she managed to continue.

Chanu opened the clean and jerk segment with a successful 105kg lift, improving it to 109kg. However, she failed to complete the final attempt of 113kg.