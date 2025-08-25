Updated 25 August 2025 at 18:33 IST
Mirabai Chanu Wins Commonwealth Championships Upon Comeback; Snags Gold Medal, Also Sets New Benchmark
Mirabai Chanu made a stellar comeback at the Commonwealth Championships, winning gold in the 48kg category with a 193kg lift and setting records after moving from the now-excluded 49kg Olympic class.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the star Indian weightlifter, delivered above expectations upon her comeback at the Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The weightlifter was seen in action for the first time since her fourth-place finish at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Mirabai Chanu pulled off a record-breaking outing to secure the pole position in the competition on Monday.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Championships
The tale of Mirabai Chanu speaks more than just athletic prowess as it highlights temperament and grit.
Hailing from a small village in Manipur, the 31-year-old has represented India on the big stage with her breathtaking performance. Chanu has made the country proud by securing a podium at the Olympic Games.
Over time, Mirabai Chanu became a role model for athletes who were inspired to join the sport and revitalise Indian weightlifting.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made her comeback count by every means, pulling off a standout performance at the Commonwealth Championships.
The Indian weightlifter won gold after lifting a total of 193kg (84kg + 109kg), setting a new Commonwealth Championship record in snatch, clean and jerk.
Also Read: Daniil Medvedev Defends His Meltdown After On-Court Controversy At US Open: 'Upset With The Decision'
Mirabai Chanu also stood at the top of the podium in the 48kg women's category. She has transitioned from the 49 kg weight category, as it is no longer part of the Olympic Games.
Mirabai Chanu Is Here To Dominate In Weightlifting
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu returned to action after a year-long hiatus. She has been nursing an injury since coming off the Summer Olympics in Paris.
However, the 31-year-old did not look fully fit as she managed to complete just three lifts out of the six attempts.
Also Read: Asian Shooting Championship 2025: Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth In Women’s 25m Air Pistol Event
Mirabai Chanu stuttered at her opening effort while lifting the snatch attempt of 84 kg. The Indian weightlifter was in distress with her right knee, but she managed to continue.
Chanu opened the clean and jerk segment with a successful 105kg lift, improving it to 109kg. However, she failed to complete the final attempt of 113kg.
It would be a challenge for the 31-year-old as she begins her path to redemption. Morabai Chanu missed out on a medal at the Paris Games by a kilogram, and she would be hungry to deliver while in action.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 18:33 IST