Asian Shooting Championship 2025: Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth In Women’s 25m Air Pistol Event

Manu Bhaker in action during Paris Olympics in 2024 | Image: ANI

Manu Bhaker, India's double Olympic medallist, finished right outside the medal spots in the women's 25m pistol competition at the Asian Shooting Championships 2025 on Monday.

The Olympic medalist for the Republic of India missed out on a medal after finishing fourth in the competition at Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The 23-year-old Indian shooter had a decent run in the shooting event in Kazakhstan, securing two podium spots in separate events. But Bhaker hasn't been lucky in the women's 25m air pistol event.

Manu Bhaker Finishes Fourth In Women's 25m Air Pistol Event At 2025 Asia Shooting Championship

India's remarkable run in the Asia Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, has shown no signs of standing down. The national contingent has put in a standout performance, securing medals in the coveted shooting event.

The spotlight over India's shooting contingent has been amplified following the shooters' medal-winning performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Their performance in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, signals a bright future for the sport in the country.

Manu Bhaker has finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol competition at the Asian Shooting Championships.

She had shot 25 and fell short of four points to the bronze medallist, Thu Vinh Trinh. The Vietnamese shooter shot 29 at the event to finish third.

Manu Bhaker's 23-year-old shooter's compatriot, Esha Singh, ended up in the sixth spot at the eight-woman final.

India Women Sweep Junior Shooting Event At Asian Shooting Championship 2025

While Manu Bhaker missed out on a medal spot, Indian shooters swept the junior event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025.

Payal Khatri secured the pole position to secure the gold medal with 36 points.

Naamya Kapoor picked up silver with 30 points, while Tejaswani bagged the bronze after shooting 27. It was a clean sweep for India in the final round of the women's junior 25m pistol.