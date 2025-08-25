Daniil Medvedev Defends His Meltdown After On-Court Controversy At US Open: 'Upset With The Decision'

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New Yor | Image: AP

Daniil Medvedev, the Russian tennis player, has broken his silence on his outburst during the first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open.

The Russian admitted that the moment was fun, but he was agitated over the chair umpire's decision during the action.

Daniil Medvedev Defends His Outburst During The US Open Match Against Benjamin Bonzi

The incident happened during the Medvedev-Bonzi clash at the US Open when the chair umpire awarded the Frenchman a first serve after a photographer's interference on match point.

Daniil Medvedev was left furious with the chair umpire's decision, venting his outburst on the camera. The Russian was met with boos throughout the moment at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, causing a delay.

Bonzi eventually double-faulted, allowing Daniil Medvedev to win the game and take the set in a tie-breaker, extending the match.

Daniil Medvedev stated that he was not upset with the photographers' actions but was disappointed with the umpire's decision.

He added that there is never a second serve when noise comes from the stands between serves.

"I was not upset with the photographer... it was nothing special. Every time there's a sound from the stands between serves, there is never a second serve.

"But, well, that helped me get back into the match. It was a fun moment to live. I wasn't upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision," Daniil Medvedev said after the match, as per Sky Sports.

Benjamin Bonzi Seals Another Big Win Over Daniil Medvedev

Even though Daniil Medvedev took the set to a tie-breaker, Benjamin Bonzi managed to push through in the game with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 0-6, 6-4 victory at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

It was a disappointing outing for Daniil Medvedev, whose poor run in Grand Slam events continued. The fans at the stadium turned hostile, and he was left infuriated with the outcome.

Notably, Benjamin Bonzi had earlier defeated Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon, and his woes in Grand Slam events continue.